Suspect arrested, charged with murder in November shooting death - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Suspect arrested, charged with murder in November shooting death

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Cordero Wilbanks (Source: LMDC) Cordero Wilbanks (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been arrested for the shooting death of a man in November.

Cordero M. Wilbanks, 30, was arrested Sunday evening. Police say Wilbanks shot the victim on November 19, 2016 in the 500 block of E. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Wilbanks shot the victim while he was in a car several times, according to the arrest slip. The victims wife was also in the car when he was shot and killed. 

MORE ON WAVE3.COM
Suspect arrested, charged with murder in Feb. 2 shooting death
Person shot in Park DuValle neighborhood
MUGSHOT MONDAY: February 2017 Roundup

Wilbanks is a convicted felon who was in possession of a handgun. He's charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. 

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly