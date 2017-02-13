Suspect arrested, charged with murder in November shooting death

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been arrested for the shooting death of a man in November.

Cordero M. Wilbanks, 30, was arrested Sunday evening. Police say Wilbanks shot the victim on November 19, 2016 in the 500 block of E. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Wilbanks shot the victim while he was in a car several times, according to the arrest slip. The victims wife was also in the car when he was shot and killed.

Wilbanks is a convicted felon who was in possession of a handgun. He's charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

