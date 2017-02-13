KDF, KY Lottery seek 2017 Festival Fanatic

From Kentucky Derby Festival

February 13, 2017. Louisville, KY. – The Kentucky Derby Festival and Kentucky Lottery are joining forces to find the 2017 Festival Fanatic! One lucky winner, as part of a second-chance promotion, will have the opportunity to claim a prize package that includes nine individual Festival experiences ranging from being the Thundernator for Thunder Over Louisville to seats on Millionaire’s Row at Churchill Downs. Plus, as part of the celebration of the Bluegrass State’s 225th anniversary, the winner receives an overnight stay at a Kentucky State Park Resort of their choice and a golf package.

“The Festival Fanatic promotion is unique in that one of our players will win a group of experiences unlike anything else we could ever offer. You can’t buy this stuff!” said Chip Polston, Sr. Vice President of Communications for the Kentucky Lottery Corporation. “Every year we look forward to meeting our Festival Fanatic, and this year is no exception. It’s always so much fun to see our winner get to kick off Thunder, ride in a hot air balloon, be a VIP at countless events…this promotion truly creates a lifetime of Derby Festival memories.”

To enter the promotion, players must sign-in or register for a Fun Club Rewards account at kylottery.com. Players must be in compliance with all requirements of the Fun Club Rewards terms of use, including requirements for registering for or updating an existing account in order to submit tickets to enter a promotion. Once logged in, a player will be able to submit an eligible Cash Ball 225 ticket worth $5 or more for a chance to be named Festival Fanatic. (Cash Ball 225 tickets must be purchased between February 6, and March 18, 2017 to be eligible.) All entries must be received by 11:59 P.M. E.S.T. on March 19, 2017. The drawing for the “Festival Fanatic” will take place on March 21.

The prize package includes nine Derby Festival experiences. Some of those prizes include being the 2017 Thunder Over Louisville Thundernator, celebrating Kentucky’s 225th Anniversary with an Overnight Stay at a Kentucky State Park Resort, seats on Millionaires Row during Celebrity Day at the Downs, and $500 spending money! For a complete list of prizes, visit www.kylottery.com.

“This truly is the experience of a lifetime,” said Mike Berry, KDF President & CEO. “We enlist the help of the Kentucky Lottery each year, because they’re experts at giving away valuable prizes. We can’t wait to meet this year’s Festival Fanatic!”

Thunder Over Louisville - the Derby Festival's Opening Ceremonies - is one of nearly 70 events produced by the Derby Festival in the spring. The 2017 show is set for Saturday, April 22, and will be the will be the 28th annual production.

The Kentucky Derby Festival is an independent community organization supported by 4,000 volunteers, 400 businesses and civic groups, Pegasus Pin sponsorships and event participation. It entertains more than 1.5 million people in a two-to three-week period every spring.