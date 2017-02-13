Family: Man killed by LMPD had substance abuse, mental health issues

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man who was shot and killed by Louisville Metro police Saturday night had substance abuse and mental health issues and was homeless, his family said Monday.

Family spokesman Christopher 2X said the LMPD Public Integrity Unit notified the family Monday morning that William A. Young Jr., 32, was unarmed when police shot him after a neighbor reported a suspected burglary at a vacant home on Oleanda Avenue. Young died of multiple gunshot wounds at 11:34 p.m. Saturday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

"He came at one of the officers, struck that officer in the chest regions," LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said. "Officers returned fire at the suspect."

In addition to a chest injury, the wounded officer also suffered a gunshot wound to one of his hands at some point during the incident. Police have not said who fired the shot that injured the officer.

Young's sister said police were familiar with her brother, who was known to stay at the vacant home. Shawna Coats said police had removed Young from the house several times previously for trespassing.

"He just wanted a warm place to stay," Coates said, "so we're baffled by the fact that they said it was a burglary in progress."

"There's no way that you can justify putting over 10 bullets into my little brother. That was my little brother," Christopher Hall said. "I never thought that I'd be making arrangements for my little brother. What could he possibly have done that would justify him being shot so many times?"

Coats said her family will look at body cam video provided by LMPD and listen to what Conrad says about the incident during news conference scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday before deciding how to proceed. Watch the news conference live clicking on the appropriate link: ONLINE or ON THE WAVE 3 NEWS MOBILE APP.

"My brother was a good man," Coates said. "He had family who cared. He just chose to keep himself distant because of... the abuse of drugs and the mental aspect of his thinking."

