JCPS hosting hiring fair for transportation jobs

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools is looking for new employees for its transportation department.

The district is hosting a hiring fair on Thursday to fill a variety of positions. It will take place at the VanHoose Education Center, located at 3332 Newburg Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The open positions include bus drivers, monitors and special needs assistants.

Pay for full-time bus drivers starts at $16.70 an hour with additional benefits.

Applicant must be at least 21 years old, have a valid driver's license with a good driving record and enjoy working with children.

Those attending the hiring fair should take a birth certificate, a voided check for direct deposit, $20 for a background check and their GED, high school diploma or official college transcripts.

Click here to complete the online application.

