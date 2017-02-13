VIDEO: Kayla Vanover talks to childhood crush Harry Connick Jr. about his Valentine extravaganza

See who's been arrested this month in WAVE Country and read about the crimes they're accused of committing. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.More >>
See who's been arrested this month in WAVE Country and read about the crimes they're accused of committing. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.More >>
The personal finance website WalletHub.com ranked the best and worst states for singles.More >>
The personal finance website WalletHub.com ranked the best and worst states for singles.More >>
Jefferson County Public Schools is looking for new employees for its transportation department.More >>
Jefferson County Public Schools is looking for new employees for its transportation department.More >>
Louisville Metro Police officer have released more details about an officer-involved shooting that happened in South Louisville on Saturday.More >>
Louisville Metro Police officer have released more details about an officer-involved shooting that happened in South Louisville on Saturday.More >>
Expect a special proposal 1,250 in the air at the World Trade Center and much more during the special two-day Valentine extravaganza on his talk show Harry. It airs at 2 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 13 and 14 on WAVE 3 News.More >>
Expect a special proposal 1,250 in the air at the World Trade Center and much more during the special two-day Valentine extravaganza on his talk show Harry. It airs at 2 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 13 and 14 on WAVE 3 News.More >>