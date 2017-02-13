Nia Center offers resources for job seekers and entrepreneurs

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE)— More resources are coming to the Nia Center to help Louisville residents find jobs and grow their businesses.

Mayor Greg Fischer announced on Monday that additional department functions, training opportunities, a new loan program, and a new cafe will be added to the Center.

The Nia Center functions as a workforce and entrepreneurial development center.

"Our city has great economic momentum right now. We have to make sure that opportunity and prosperity reach every neighborhood in our city," Fischer said. "The Nia Center is a great partner for us in those efforts because if you want to start a business, want to grow an existing small business, or need help finding a job, this is the place to get the resources you need."

The Louisville Metro Community Services’ Financial Empowerment and economic Development division relocated to the Nia center in late 2016, joining the Small Business Development office, also known as the Business Clinic. City leaders said the move helps the departments better work with other organizations including the Kentucky Small Business Development Center, SCORE, Kiva, and the SBA in order to enhance small businesses and encourage entrepreneurs.

"Our Community Services team members are honored to bring our Financial Empowerment and economic Development services into an existing focal point in west Louisville," Louisville Metro Community Services Director Eric Friedlander said. "We look forward to being a part of the interactive environment at the Nia Center that builds on the strengths of our community’s residents."

