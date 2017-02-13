Bone marrow drive hosted for Louisville woman fighting rare cancer

To sign up for the national marrow donor registry, prospective donors must fill out a short consent form and a have their cheek swabbed. (Source: Be The Match Registry)

The 'Be The Match' Bone Marrow Drive will be held on February 15th, 16th and 25th. (Source: Weis family)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Family and friends of a Louisville woman fighting a rare cancer are hosting a bone marrow drive, hoping to find a life-saving donor.

The 'Be The Match' Bone Marrow Drive will be held at Stites and Harbison on February 15th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and February 16th from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Drive will also be held at St. Agnes Church on February 25th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Drive organizers hope to find someone with a genetic composition similar to Rebecca Weis who is fighting a rare form of blood cancer called Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN). A bone marrow transplant is necessary to help Weis fight cancer.

Weise is an attorney at Stites and Harbinson in Louisville and has served as President of the Young Professional Association of Louisville. She was named to Business First's 40 Under 40 in 2013.

To sign up for the national marrow donor registry, prospective donors must fill out a short consent form and a have their cheek swabbed to determine if they are a match. Snacks and drinks will be provided at the drives.

