Purdue student charged with rape - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Purdue student charged with rape

Donald Ward was charged with rape. (Source: TCSO) Donald Ward was charged with rape. (Source: TCSO)

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN (WAVE) — A Purdue student has been charged with rape. 

Purdue University police arrested Donald Ward, 19, on Sunday. Ward was charged with rape. 

The sexual assault occurred early Sunday morning in the 1200 block of First Street according to police. 

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
LMPD releases footage of deadly officer-involved shooting
Suspect charged with murder in November shooting death
Person shot in Park DuValle neighborhood

The Madison, Indiana native faces 3 to 16 years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000. 

Ward is a sophomore in the College of Engineering. 

Ward and the victim were acquaintances according to Purdue police. 

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly