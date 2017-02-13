Overdose numbers bring attention to naloxone training sessions

The volunteer trainers there said the kit buys time for people. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The first week of February saw another shocking number that shook the city of Louisville.

MetroSafe said they have received 227 overdose calls in the span of just a week. Although those numbers aren’t all heroin overdose calls, the number is inspiring many to take matters into their own hands.

Many are doing so by showing up to a free Naloxone training class. Anyone who completes a 15-minute training session goes home with a few doses of Naloxone, a heroin antidote.

According to the Louisville Fire Department, in 2016, they administered 602 doses of Naloxone. Many people who showed up to the training say it’s time they took matters into their own hands.

"I wanted to come here to get the training because I have a 27-year-old son who is a drug addict," Jeri Smith said.

Often times it’s personal. Many times it is an unforgettable experience.

"This person had overdosed, thank God he didn’t die but in the meantime, we’re waiting for the authorities to arrive, the police and EMS," George Wilson said, describing the time he opened the door to a bathroom and found someone ODing.

Wilson said it’s an experience that often times leaves one feeling helpless.

"Too many of them are dying, he’s had friends die, that shows you how powerful that addiction is," Smith said, talking about the time her son’s friends died from an overdose.

For Smith, coming to the session and grabbing a Naloxone kit was a must-do on her checklist. Her incarcerated son is getting out of jail by mid-year.

"I know that puts him at a high rate of an overdose if he was to use when he got out," Smith explained. She also explains how the last time he got out of jail, he started using again in two weeks. A month later, he was in jail again.

Smith says this time she’ll do anything to protect his vulnerability when he gets out.

"I would have paid to get the kit," Smith said. "It’s great that it’s free. I can’t put a price on my son’s life."

The volunteer trainers there said the kit buys time for people like Smith and George Wilson.

"Time is of the essence. If I had this myself, I could have expedited the process of somebody living and dying," Wilson said. He explained that when he came across the overdose victim in the bathroom, all he could really do was call 911 and wait.

"I know that this buys us a 30 to 90-minute window to save a life and get treatment," Sonia Rudolph explained. Rudolph also has a son who is incarcerated for heroin use. She said she trains people as a way of giving back and empowering others by equipping them with knowledge.

She adds that with time, comes a second chance at recovery.

"As long as they are still alive, we can get them help for their addiction," Rudolph said.

There are several different types of Naloxone available. The Louisville Metro Health Department gives out a nasal spray form. However, Naloxone is also available in a device form, which helps the user with verbal commands on how to administer the drug.

You can find Naloxone at different Kroger locations. You do not need a prescription to buy doses there.

