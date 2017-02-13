LMPD makes 9 arrests so far in this year's homicides

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police said at this time last year, homicide detectives were working 12 new murder cases.

So far in 2017, LMPD has had 14 homicide cases but have already made nine arrests. The last two homicide investigations began Sunday, February 12th. The first in the 900 block of East Catherine Street in Germantown. The second took place near the intersection of North 39th Street and Jewell Avenue.

Police say it was a nice weekend with a lot of people outside, so in both cases, detectives are busy interviewing those who may have seen what happened. They're hopeful, saying recently, they've been getting more help from the public.

"Working together, we can get some resolution to all of these cases," said LMPD Homicide Lieutenant Emily McKinley.

On Monday, February 13th, Rest in Peace memorial notes were left behind at the apartment on East Saint Catherine where police were called a day earlier. A man told them, he found his neighbor down in his apartment. Police said the white man in his 60s died from some sort of trauma.

"It appears the victim had died within the past 24 hours of us finding him," McKinley said. Homicide detectives interviewed some people who knew the victim saying they're following up credible leads.

Several hours later, at 1:45 Sunday afternoon on Jewell Avenue and 39th Street, a mother asks for help. "I don't want to let her out of the house anymore," said neighbor Stephanie Butner, "I'm scared for all of these kids."

Butner said they heard about 14 or 15 shots and a few minutes later, kids outside playing found a man lying in the street.

Balloons and a teddy bear now mark the site of that murder. A black male in his 20s was found dead in the intersection with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said people were outside and there may be some video evidence. "Surveillance cameras are in the area, so we've pulled that footage and we're reviewing that," McKinley said, " we've also collected numerous shell casings from the scene. "

McKinley said the five unsolved homicides are active investigations with detectives working around the clock to solve them.

