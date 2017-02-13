Neighbors call abandoned home where shooting occurred 'Junk'

Neighbors say vacant homes like the one where the officer-involved shooting happened make her feel even less safe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The scene of Saturday’s officer-involved shooting, an abandoned house. There are over 5,000 homes in Louisville vacant like this one and not only are they eyesores but they attract crime.

Neighbors say they have tried to do something about 1234 Oleanda Avenue. Over several years, they called police and city offices multiple times.

"Junk, slum, this area used to be really nice and we have fought the blue house for two years," Joyce Bliss said.

Bliss wishes she could sit on her porch without having to look at this blighted home. She said broken windows and boarded up doors just skim the surface.

"We called the cops one weekend around the clock until they were tired of hearing about us," Bliss said.

Bliss said random people would come in and out of the home often. The suspicious visitors motivated neighbors to get LMPD involved.

In 2016, police were called to the house four times.

Neighbors also involved the city. The Department of Codes and Regulations has inspected the home 14 times since 2014, finding violations both inside and outside.

"It creates an unsafe neighborhood for people who live around in that area," D’Shawn Johnson said.

D'Shawn Johnson, WAVE 3 News Safety and Security Expert and a former Louisville officer, said homes like the one on Oleanda Avenue are just problems waiting to happen.

On Saturday night LMPD officers went inside 1234 Oleanda Avenue. Body camera video shows the dark filthy environment they stepped into.

"You don't know who is in there whether they are armed or not armed most of them there is no electricity so it's total darkness in there," Johnson said.

Bliss said she did not want that abandoned home to escalate to a place where a man would lose his life after a police-involved shooting. The house still stands with the door busted open and she just wants something done.

"There is too much trouble in that house, we have had the city come out here they would board it up, whoever goes in there would take it down," Bliss said.

The office of Develop Louisville said there is a process to taking care of vacant homes. The goal is to preserve a home. If neighbors want to see action, representatives with Develop Louisville advise neighbors to continue to call.

