KY native Sturgill Simpson wins Grammy

Simpson is from Jackson, Kentucky. (Source: Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CA (WAVE) - Kentucky native Sturgill Simpson won big at this year's Grammy awards.

Simpson, who is from Jackson, Kentucky, won for best country album.

RELATED STORIES:

+ UPDATE: 10 new acts added to Forecastle Festival lineup

+ Adele sweeps Grammys Awards with 5 wins, while Bowie wins 4

His 'Guide to Earth' beat out fellow nominees Keith Urban, Brandy Clark, Maren Morris, and Loretta Lynn.

Simpson was also nominated for album of the year.

He is slated to perform at Forecastle this summer.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.