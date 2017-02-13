AMBER ALERT: 15-year-old girl abducted from Gary, IN

An Amber Alert was issued for Chastinea Reeves on Monday. (Source: ISP)

GARY, IN (WAVE) - Indiana State Police are looking for a teenager who was abducted from Gary, Indiana on Monday.

Chastinea Reeves, 15, is believed to be in extreme danger.

Reeves is a female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5'2" and weighs 130 pounds. She was wearing a grey t-shirt and black jeans when last seen.

No information about the suspected abductor has been released.

Anyone with information about Chastinea Reeves should contact the Gary Police Department at 1-888-58AMBER (582-6237) or call 911.

