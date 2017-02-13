Angel's Envy added to Kentucky Bourbon Trail

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Bourbon Trail is growing, once again.



The new Angel's Envy Distillery was added to that world famous trail on Monday.



The distillery spans an entire city block on Main Street in downtown Louisville. Angel’s Envy features the brand home and gift shop along with an intimate tourism experience.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Just in time for bridge tolling, Angel's Envy gets its wings

+ An exclusive look inside downtown Louisville's Angel's Envy

+ SLIDESHOW: Inside Angel's Envy during renovations

Wes Henderson, with Angel’s Envy, said, "I think we have a special place on the bourbon trail as one of the full, one of the only full production facilities downtown, we're just one piece of an incredible pie. There are other amazing distillery operations throughout the city and Commonwealth and I encourage you to visit them all."



The Kentucky Bourbon Trail now consists of 10 legendary distilleries across the Bluegrass. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.