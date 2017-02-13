UofL fan who rushed court at KFC Yum! Center ordered to facility

Randall Bolton was detained at the UofL-Miami game and is now facing several charges. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The UofL fan who rushed the court this weekend during the Miami game at the KFC Yum! center has been released from jail.



Nolan Randall Bolton, 31, is charged with assault, disorderly conduct, terroristic threatening and trespassing.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: UofL fan storms court during Miami game

Bolton appeared in court on Monday and entered a not guilty plea. He was released on his own recognizance.

His attorney told the judge there is a bed available at a facility for Bolton.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ AMBER ALERT: 15-year-old girl abducted from Gary, IN

+ LMPD releases body cam footage of deadly officer-involved shooting in South Louisville

+ Police make 9 arrests in this year's homicides so far

The judge ordered Bolton to that facility and set a second court appearance for Tuesday, saying a warrant would be issued for his arrest if he is not admitted into the facility.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.