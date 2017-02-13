Man charged with beating, carjacking elderly woman changes plea

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A man charged with assaulting an carjacking a then-82-year-old woman in Jeffersonville has plead guilty.

Christopher Gregory changed his plea on Monday. Gregory was charged with robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in the November 2015 incident.

The victim suffered a dislocated shoulder and a broken arm.

Gregory will be sentenced on March 13th.

