Hundreds sign pro-sanctuary city petitions

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - More than 26-hundred signatures on petitions were delivered to Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Monday to show support for making Louisville a Sanctuary City.

The action would protect immigrants and refugees in Louisville.

The move comes in the wake of White House executive orders on illegal immigration and halting refugee intake.

Sanctuary supporters said such moves break up families and have ignited fear in immigrant communities.

"They're scared of executive orders," Jesus Ibanez of Mijente Louisville said. "They're scared of raids happening across the country. They're happening here in Louisville and they're spreading quickly and the fear is very real."

Mijente is a national organization led by communities who they said are most impacted by the federal executive orders targeting undocumented people, immigrants, people of color and Muslims.

Mayor Fischer led an immigration rally two weeks ago and said Louisville was founded and is strengthened by immigrants.

He's stopped short of calling for a Sanctuary City status.

Opponents of such a measure say it could jeopardize federal funding for the city.

