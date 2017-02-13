NAFC school board votes not to renew superintendent's contract - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

NAFC school board votes not to renew superintendent's contract

NAFC School Board meeting (Source: John Boyle/News & Tribune) NAFC School Board meeting (Source: John Boyle/News & Tribune)
New Albany Floyd County Schools Superintendent Bruce Hibbard (Source: NAFC Schools) New Albany Floyd County Schools Superintendent Bruce Hibbard (Source: NAFC Schools)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - The New Albany Floyd County School Board has voted not to extend the superintendent's contract.

Superintendent Bruce Hibbard's contract was set to automatically roll over when it expires in July, 2018, but a clause in the contract allows for the rollover to be cancelled if Hibbard is notified before June 30th.

On Monday night, the school board voted unanimously to prevent the rollover option, the News and Tribune reported.

News and Tribune reporter John Boyle said NAFC principals showed an organized display of support for Hibbard by rising simultaneously during the meeting.

