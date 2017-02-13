NAFC school board votes not to renew superintendent's contract

A list of all colleges offering online courses in Kentucky.

Find your area school system on the internet.

Find school calendars, student assignment and transportation information and much more here.

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - The New Albany Floyd County School Board has voted not to extend the superintendent's contract.

Superintendent Bruce Hibbard's contract was set to automatically roll over when it expires in July, 2018, but a clause in the contract allows for the rollover to be cancelled if Hibbard is notified before June 30th.

On Monday night, the school board voted unanimously to prevent the rollover option, the News and Tribune reported.

News and Tribune reporter John Boyle said NAFC principals showed an organized display of support for Hibbard by rising simultaneously during the meeting.

