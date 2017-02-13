Nasty Gal closing Bullitt County warehouse

Layoffs are expected in April. (Source: Bullitt Co Economic Development Authority)

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Bullitt County business is closing leaving 70 employees out of a job.

Los Angeles-based Nasty Gal is closing its warehouse on Omega Parkway after the clothing company filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy protection in November.

Nasty Gal opened in Bullitt County in 2012.

The layoffs are expected on April 10th according to the WARN Report.

