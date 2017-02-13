Police: Mother uses spice, hits parked car with child in car

Stevens was found unconscious and was slow to respond police said. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville mother is under arrest, accused of using spice then crashing into several cars with her child in the car.

Stephanie Stevens was arrested on Friday on West Market Street after she hit a parked car.

Officers found her three-month-old in a car seat that was laying on its side.

A bag of spice was found in the center console. She told police that she used spice before leaving home according to her arrest report.

Stevens was charged with driving with a suspended license, endangering the welfare of a minor, failure to produce an insurance card, and possession of synthetic drugs.

Stevens' license was already suspended because of a prior DUI.

