ISP finds meth, needles during traffic stop

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A traffic stop off Interstate 64 in Southern Indiana has lead to meth charges.

Indiana State Police pulled over 37-year-old Bradley Heichelbech on State Road 162 in Dubois County on Sunday afternoon.

A K-9 indicated there were drugs in his pickup. Officers found more than two ounces of suspected methamphetamine and three hypodermic needles.

Heichelbach admitted to shooting up an hour before he was pulled over according to police.

Heichelbach was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic syringe, and maintaining a common nuisance.

