LMDC to conduct internal audit for inmates wanted by ICE

The jail turned one wanted inmate, David Reyes, over to ICE on Monday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro Department of Corrections announced it will begin an internal audit of sentences of inmates wanted by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

Reyes was booked into LMDC on Sept. 24, 2015 on rape and kidnapping charges.

After serving a one-year sentence, the jail was supposed to notify ICE to come get Reyes, but in this case, LMDC failed to notify ICE officials.

Though Reyes' sentence was over in September, he was still in the jail Monday when he was taken into federal custody.

