Loved ones gather 1 year after triple murder

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One year after a triple murder in south Louisville, friends and family members of the victims gathered to reflect on the lives that were lost.

Elizabeth Draper, her boyfriend William Neal and Douglas Weber were all shot and killed inside a home on Wheeler Avenue on Feb. 13, 2016.



Draper was a licensed practical nurse who was studying to become an RN. Her family said they came out on Monday not to mourn, but to reflect on the life Draper lived.

Draper’s sister, Tina Greenhill, said, “Anyone who you meet and talk to that knew Liz from her jobs, you know schooling, they'll let you know Liz was something special, not just because she was my baby sister, but she was, she was special.”



Police charged George Slaughter with all three murders.



Slaughter remains in Louisville Metro Department of Corrections awaiting trial.

