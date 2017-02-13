Life-saving devices to be distributed in Hardin Co.

The devices, automated external defibrillator or AEDs, can help shock a person’s heart back into a normal rhythm if they go into cardiac arrest. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

HARDIN COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Fire departments in Hardin County are getting an upgraded life-saving tool.



Hardin Memorial Health purchased 29 of the devices. The machines will be distributed throughout the county to replace models that were about 15 years old.

Jamie Armstrong, with Hardin County EMS, said, “If we have the more up to date and more AEDs throughout the community then we're able to, uh, possibly get that to someone in need and possibly save a life.”



The first AED was handed out Monday to the Sonora Fire Department.



The other 28 will be picked up by various fire departments on Tuesday.

