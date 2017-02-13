LMPD finds drugs,stolen guns serving search warrant

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A large amount of heroin and other drugs were found in Louisville's Limerick neighborhood.

Officers served search warrants Sunday night at several College Court apartments.

LMPD officers arrested Jaquan Tooley and Greg Booker.

Both men were charged with 3 counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana, 2 counts of receiving stolen property, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said they found large amounts of heroin, meth, cocaine and marijuana plus a stolen nine-millimeter pistol and an AR-15 assault rifle reported stolen out of Elizabethtown.

