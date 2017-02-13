Retired officer believes officers in deadly shooting followed protocol

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro Police Department officers responded to an abandoned home on Oleanda Avenue for a reported burglary Saturday night.



As officers walked around the abandoned home they could be heard in police body camera video shouting “police department” and “police.”



When they arrived on the second floor, they found William Young Jr., 32, crouched behind a corner with a sharp object in his hand. He lunged at officers and then gunfire erupted. Young was killed.



“It's a tragic situation,” WAVE 3 News safety and security expert D’Shawn Johnson said. “No officer that goes to work, or works in any law enforcement capacity wants to be put in that predicament.”

Johnson is a retired officer from the Louisville Division of Police. He believes the three officers involved, Paige Young, Randall Richardson and Russell Braun, appear to have followed protocol.



“When they entered the dwelling they had their weapons drawn because it was an in progress call,” Johnson said. “The whole time going up the steps they identified themselves. You have a dark area you're not familiar with.”



Officer Braun was hurt during the chaos. Police said he likely shot himself in the hand accidentally. Young also caused a chest injury to Braun.



“The object Mr. Young was holding struck officer Braun in the upper chest level or the upper chest very near his throat,” LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said.

A public integrity investigation will determine if the shooting was justified.



"Even with the release of the body cam footage, it is also imperative that we conduct a thorough and complete investigation,” Conrad said. “We owe it to the suspect, the suspect's family, the involved officers and the entire community.”



