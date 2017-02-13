Spotlight on KY as overdose numbers soar

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - National attention is zeroing on Louisville after a record number of overdose calls.



MetroSafe said they have received 227 overdose calls in the span of just a week. According to the Louisville Fire Department, in 2016, they administered 602 doses of Naloxone. The Kentucky Department of Public Health said the number of recent overdoses, is concerning.

“The spike in overdoses in Louisville during the past few days is very concerning. Opioid addiction continues to plague Kentucky from our urban centers to remote country lanes. No one is spared,” Dr. Connie Gayle White, Sr., deputy commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Public Health, said.

It’s that struggle Josh Vicari knows well.



“When I was 17 years old, I broke my collarbone. And they prescribed my tyloxes. So I remember taking them. And it made me feel good,” Vacari said. “Once I realized something made me feel good. I wanted more of it.”



For Vicari, it was a progression from painkillers to OxyContin.



“I told myself I would never do heroin. I'm never doing that,” Vicari said, “They call it the progressive disease. It don't get better when you're in addiction. It gets worse.”



And the addition became worse. Vicari was offered heroin, a cheap alternative to get the same high.



Addiction can be defined by decades. But experts said, in Kentucky, heroin users make up the largest number of addicts they have seen at the Morton Center, a recovery center in Louisville.



“This is the most we've ever had in the history of the organization,” CEO Pricilla McIntosh said.



In Vacari's experience, there's a reason heroin addiction is so tough to beat.



“Everyone wants something so quick and so fast. And when life shows up, you want to go back to the familiar. The familiar is getting high, not having to worry so much,” Vacari said.



Vicari said it’s possible to get your life back. And after he lost everything that mattered to him, it was time to get it back.



He joined a recovery program, a sober community and did a whole lot of prayer. Vicari is now two and a half years sober.



“I got a job,” Vicari said, “Tomorrow I get to go pick up my boy and have donuts with dad. Little stuff that when I was getting high I wish I could have done. I put down the drugs and alcohol and I started working on me, that's when I could be possible.”



