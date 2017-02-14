You could be the 2017 Festival Fanatic

For the second year in a row the Kentucky Derby Festival and the Kentucky Lottery are teaming up to find the 2017 Festival Fanatic. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For the second year in a row the Kentucky Derby Festival and the Kentucky Lottery are teaming up to find the 2017 Festival Fanatic.



The prize package includes nine Derby Festival experiences including being the Thundernator for Thunder Over Louisville, seats in Millionaires Row at Churchill Downs for Celebrity Day at the Downs and an overnight stay at a Kentucky State Park Resort.

To enter the promotion, a player must sign-in and register for a Fun Club Rewards account at kylottery.com.

This year's winner who will be announced on March 21.



