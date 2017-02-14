UPDATE: Victim dies after shooting in Taylor-Berry neighborhood

The victim was found in the street in the 1500 block of Longfield Avenue. (Source: James Thomas/WAVE 3 News)

The shooting was reported at 4:08 a.m. Tuesday. (Source: James Thomas/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood near Churchill Downs.

Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Lamont Washington said officers were called to the 1500 block of Longfield Avenue on a report of shots fired just after 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Police found an 18-year-old man lying in the road with gunshot wounds. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators have no suspect information.

Anyone who knows anything about this shooting should call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 5020574-LMPD (5673).

This story will be updated.

