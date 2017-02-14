UPDATE: Victim of deadly shooting identified, turned 18 on Monday

The incident was reported to KSP at 11:43 a.m., according to Trooper Joshua Lawson.More >>
A MetroSafe supervisor said the incident was reported in 1500 block of Longfield Avenue at 4:08 a.m.
Kameron Davenport, 20, of Louisville, was spotted inside the stadium around 11:25 a.m. February 13 by workers.
Parker Williams was abducted by his mother, 37-year-old Regina Williams, February 8 from Indianapolis and brought to Louisville, according to Indianapolis police.
Joey L. Green, 34, of Louisville, is charged with one count of assault.
