UPDATE: Victim of deadly shooting identified, turned 18 on Monday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The victim of a deadly shooting in Louisville's Taylor-Berry neighborhood celebrated a birthday on Monday.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Joshua Evans turned 18 hours before he was found in front of his home in the 1500 block of Longfield Avenue near Churchill Downs just after 4 a.m. Tuesday. He had been shot multiple times in the torso.

Evans was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators have no suspect information.

Anyone who knows anything about this shooting should call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 5020574-LMPD (5673).

This story will be updated.

