4 couples find love working side-by-side at Amazon

JEFFERSONVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Love is what at least four happy couples ordered at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Jeffersonville where they work.

Amazon employee Jarrett Walters got on bent knee Saturday and popped the question to girlfriend and co-worker Stephanee Voigner at the facility at 900 Patrol Road. Inbound Area Manager Dustin Alsey conspired with Walters to make the surprise happen while several Amazon associates looked on. The group celebrated after Voigner said, "Yes!"



Several other couples have found love at Amazon. Gary Boling and Megan Fleming met and fell in love at Amazon three years ago. They're now engaged.

"You can find anything at Amazon, and I know because I found true love," Boling said.

Associates Miles Walker and Sierra Land were introduced to each other by a mutual friend on-site at Amazon. They're now engaged, as well.

Newlyweds Chad and Jackie Dabney also found love at Amazon and said they enjoy working together at the Fulfillment center.

