Top movies in WAVE Country this Valentine's Day

By Lauren Jones, Anchor/Meteorologist
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If going out to dinner for Valentine's Day isn't your thing, how about watching a romantic movie at home?

Couples celebrate Valentine's Day a lot of different ways, but choosing the right movie isn't as easy as you might think.

A new poll ranks the most popular romantic comedies per state.

In Kentucky, more people choose to watch the Reese Witherspoon classic "Sweet Home Alabama" than any other romantic comedy.

Hoosiers on the other hand, turn to "Bewitched" with Nicole Kidman and Will Ferrell.

Online, more Kentuckians searched "Pretty in Pink," which happens to be the most searched romantic comedy in the country, and in Indiana Hoosiers searched for "About A Boy."

