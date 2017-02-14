Man surrenders to police, confesses to shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man surrendered himself to police and told them he was involved in a shooting.

Joey L. Green, 34, of Louisville, is charged with one count of assault.

Green came to Louisville Metro Police Department headquarters at 633 W. Jefferson around 9 a.m. February 13 and told detectives he had been involved in a shooting in the 1600 block of William E. Summers Avenue in the Park DuValle neighborhood.

The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. He was able to tell detectives that Green was the person who shot him.

Green's bond has been set at $50,000 cash.

