Indianapolis mother accused of abducting infant, bringing him to Louisville surrenders

Regina Williams (far left) surrendered Tuesday morning at the Indianapolis City-County Building. (Source: WTHR-TV)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WAVE) - A 5-month-old baby is safe after his mother surrendered to authorities at the Indianapolis City-County Building, according to that city's NBC affiliate, WTHR-TV.

Parker Williams was abducted by his mother, 37-year-old Regina Williams, February 8 from Indianapolis and brought to Louisville, according to Indianapolis police. Williams does not have custody of the boy, who is a ward of the state of Indiana. She has an open warrant for child neglect.

The child recently suffered a bilateral skull fracture and was thought to be in danger.

According to WTHR, Williams had been working with an attorney to negotiate her surrender.

