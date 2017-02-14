Police: Man trespassed, damaged UofL stadium

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man who was found trespassing inside Papa John's Cardinal Stadium and damaging the facility is facing multiple charges.

Kameron Davenport, 20, of Louisville, is charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, criminal trespass, assault on a police officer and criminal mischief.

Davenport was spotted inside the stadium around 11:25 a.m. February 13 by workers. University of Louisville police officers arrested him, but say Davenport resisted attempts to put him in a police car. One officer suffered an arm injury.

Once he was placed into the police car, officers said Davenport became violent and kicked out the rear window. ULPD did not list the damage to the football stadium but said the total amount of damage to UofL property was estimated at $1,200.

