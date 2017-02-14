Shooting at Trimble Co. doctor's office under investigation

The incident happened at First You Medical on Alexander Avenue in Bedford. (Source: Google Maps)

BEDFORD, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting at a Trimble County doctor's office.

The incident was reported to KSP at 11:43 a.m., according to Trooper Joshua Lawson.

>> MUGSHOTS: February 2017 Roundup

The shooting happened at First You Medical, located on Alexander Avenue in Bedford, KY.

The shooter has not been captured.

Victim information has not been made available.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Homicide victim identified, turned 18 on Monday

+ Man surrenders, confesses to shooting

+ Police: Man trespassed, damaged UofL stadium

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.