UPDATE: Man accused in doctor's office homicide now in custody

A woman was shot dead at this medical office in Bedford on Tuesday. (Source: Sharon Yoo/WAVE 3 News)

Timothy Riddle is wanted in connection with the shooting death of a woman at a Trimble County medical office.

BEDFORD, KY (WAVE) - The man accused of killing a woman at a Trimble County doctor's office is now in custody.

Police said Timothy Riddle, 45, entered First You Medical on Alexander Avenue in Bedford just before noon Tuesday and shot 38-year-old Lora Cable. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

WAVE 3 News' Jobina Fortson confirmed at 6:30 p.m. that Riddle had just been taken into custody.

Police have not confirmed the relationship between Riddle and Cable, but Cable's family members said Riddle is her ex-boyfriend.

Epheriam Williams, who lives close to the medical center, said he walked in the office and found Cable's body after hearing some information on the radio.

"It's my doctor's office so I walked over there," Williams said. "I looked behind the counter."

He added that Cable was always friendly when he saw her, even outside of the medical office.

"She was just a nice girl, you know, real kind, always greeted you at the door, greeted on your way out the door, you know?" Williams said. "I just don't understand why it happened like this.

"It was sad that this guy did that to her, boyfriend or husband, ex-husband or whatever. He needs to be prosecuted for it for sure."

Riddle is from Milton, Ky., as was Cable.

