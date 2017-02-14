UPDATE: Police ID woman who was shot dead at Bedford doctor's office

A woman was shot dead at this medical office in Bedford on Tuesday. (Source: Sharon Yoo/WAVE 3 News)

Timothy Riddle is wanted in connection with the shooting death of a woman at a Trimble County medical office.

BEDFORD, KY (WAVE) - A woman was shot dead at a Trimble County doctor's office Tuesday, and Kentucky State Police are looking for the man who shot her.

>> MUGSHOTS: February 2017 Roundup

Police said Timothy Riddle, 45, entered You First Medical in Bedford and shot 38-year-old Lora Cable, 38. Cable was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting was reported to KSP at 11:43 a.m., Trooper Joshua Lawson said. First You Medical is located on Alexander Avenue in Bedford, KY.

Police said Riddle, who is from Milton, Ky., is armed and dangerous. He's described as being 6-foot-3 and weighing 190 pounds. He has blue eyes and blonde hair.

VIDEO: Watch Sharon Yoo's report

Police also said Riddle might be driving a tan Mazda Protege with Kentucky license plate 863 WEN.

Cable also was from Milton. It's not clear what her relationship was with Riddle, nor was it known what preceded the shooting.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Homicide victim identified, turned 18 on Monday

+ Man surrenders, confesses to shooting

+ Police: Man trespassed, damaged UofL stadium

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.