UPDATE: Woman dead, nearby schools on lockdown as police search for killer

The shooting happened around 11:45 a.m. at First You Medical in Bedford, KY (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

The incident happened at First You Medical on Alexander Avenue in Bedford. (Source: Google Maps)

BEDFORD, KY (WAVE) - A woman was shot dead at a Trimble County doctor's office Tuesday, and Kentucky State Police are looking for the man who shot her.

The shooting was reported to KSP at 11:43 a.m., Trooper Joshua Lawson said. It happened at First You Medical, located on Alexander Avenue in Bedford, KY. Schools nearby were on lockdown as of 2:20 p.m., WAVE 3 News' Sharon Yoo reported.

Police are looking for a 45-year-old man named Timothy Riddle, whom they said is armed and dangerous. He's described as being 6-foot-3 and weighing 190 pounds. He has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Police also said Riddle might be driving a tan Mazda Protege with Kentucky license plate 863 WEN.

Riddle is from Milton, Ky. It's not clear what his relationship is with the woman he is accused of killing. Her identity has not been released.

This story will be updated.

