Kentucky Department of Education to conduct management audit of JCPS

Find school calendars, student assignment and transportation information and much more here.

Find school calendars, student assignment and transportation information and much more here.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Department of Education has announced it will conduct a management audit of Jefferson County Public Schools.

KDE began a management review of JCPS in July, 2016, after finding significant deficiencies in the reporting of physical restraints and seclusions in the district's schools, according to the department.

As part of the review, onsite reviews at several JCPS locations were conducted by KDE.

The department also reviewed media reports, teacher discussions and data associated with the disproportionality rates of discipline in students with disabilities, KDE said.

RELATED ARTICLES

+ 10 JCPS employees suspended over improper restraints

+ JCPS Board approves new crisis intervention

+ Outside panel calls JCPS student's injuries abuse

+ State to review JCPS management due to issues in reporting of restraints

+ Audit: Some JCPS employees 'motivated' to not report restraints

+ JCPS working to deliver accurate student-restraint numbers to state

+ Special needs student sues, alleging now-banned restraint technique broke his collarbone

A report from KDE states deficiencies were found in the way students were being restrained, the data system JCPS was using to report physical restraints and seclusions, how the restraints and seclusions were being identified, lack of proper training and awareness of policies.

KDE's audit will be conducted over the next few months. The department's team will be onsite for at least 10-14 days during the audit. Findings of the audit are not expected to be released until after the completion of the current school year.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.