Floyd County rolls out new substance abuse phone service

FLOYD COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - The Floyd County Health department is offering a new lifeline service for members of WAVE Country that are seeking help for substance abuse.

The phone service provides numbers for substance abuse assistance. Callers will be provided the names and organizations of inpatient and outpatient therapy, as well as detoxification.

The system can be used anonymously or callers can contact the Floyd County Health Department for follow-up and representative assistance.

The lifeline phone number is 812-542-6844 and use is not limited to Floyd County residents.

“This is a part of the Health Department’s continuing response to the increasing public health effects of drug abuse in our community,” said Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Thomas M. Harris.

Dr. Harris said that to date Floyd County has yet to see the spike in Hepatitis C and HIV cases that other southern Indiana counties have seen. Those increases have led to needle exchanges in those communities.

“We are seeing an increase in the overdoses secondary to heroin, however,” Dr. Harris said.

