ID released in 39th St. and Jewell Ave. shooting death

A person was shot to death in the area of North 38th and Jewell AVe. on Sunday. (Source: Justin Hawkins/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The identification of a man who was shot and killed on Sunday has been released.

Mortell A. Ashford, 26, was shot and killed around 1:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon at 39th Street and Jewell Avenue.

Ashford died of multiple gun shot wounds.

No arrests have been in Ashford's death.

