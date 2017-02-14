ID released in 39th St. and Jewell Ave. shooting death - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

ID released in 39th St. and Jewell Ave. shooting death

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
A person was shot to death in the area of North 38th and Jewell AVe. on Sunday. (Source: Justin Hawkins/WAVE 3 News) A person was shot to death in the area of North 38th and Jewell AVe. on Sunday. (Source: Justin Hawkins/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The identification of a man who was shot and killed on Sunday has been released. 

Mortell A. Ashford, 26, was shot and killed around 1:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon at 39th Street and Jewell Avenue. 

Ashford died of multiple gun shot wounds. 

No arrests have been in Ashford's death. 

