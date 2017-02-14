Man accused in Feb. 2 homicide appears in court - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Man accused in Feb. 2 homicide appears in court

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
Arik Brooks (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man who was arrested on Sunday for the shooting death of another man on Feb. 2 appeared before a judge on Tuesday morning. 

Arik Brooks, 20, entered a not guilty plea for the shooting death of 20-year-old Quarte Atkinson.

Brooks is expected back in court on Feb. 24. 

Brooks has a cash bond set at $250,000.

