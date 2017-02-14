TJ's Bill headed to full house for vote

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - In 2010, 13-year-old TJ Floyd's life changed forever when he suffered a traumatic brain injury after a bike accident.

TJ was not wearing a helmet at the time of his accident.

On Tuesday, TJ's mother made a plea to Kentucky lawmakers, asking them to make a law that would require children to wear bike helmets.

"If other families cannot go through this by putting a helmet on their child and have the proper safety measures in place then I'd say at the end of the day if we were able to save just one life then it would be worth it," Heather Floyd, TJ's mother, said.

The bill is nicknamed TJ's Bill, and would require children under the age of 13 to wear a bike helmet on rides.

On Tuesday, the bill passed out of committee and will head to the full house for a vote.

