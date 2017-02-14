Arraignment held for man indicted on murder charge

A not guilty plea was entered for Cordero Wilbanks. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man charged with committing a November murder has made his first appearance before a judge.

>> MUGSHOTS: February 2017 Roundup

A not guilty plea was entered for Cordero M. Wilbanks by his attorney before Judge Barry Willett.

Wilbanks, 31, of Louisville, is charged with the November 19 shooting death of Curtis Benberry, 52, in the 500 block of E. Muhammad Ali Blvd. A grand jury indicted Wilbanks before he was arrested.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Woman dead, nearby schools on lockdown as police search for killer

+ ID released in 39th St. and Jewell Ave. shooting death

+ Police: Man trespassed, damaged UofL stadium

A pre-trial conference in the case was set for April 3.

Wilbanks remains in custody at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $250,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.