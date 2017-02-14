Final Valentine’s Day for Highlands florist

Valentine's Day 2017 will be the last for The Blossom Shop. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Steven Richard)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Valentine’s Day is the busiest day of the year for florists around the country and right here at home in WAVE Country.

That's the case for The Blossom Shop, a staple on the historic Douglass Loop in the Highlands. But the longtime store's big day also comes with some sadness in the final Valentine’s Day sales for the current owner.

The most hectic day of the year at The Blossom Shop is also the most wonderful. For 65 Years, the business has been helping customers celebrate and problem solve on this day of love.

"All these guys come in here and they're giddy and they're just like help me please," laughed the shop’s floral designer Amanda Lay.

When your job is making someone's day, helping mark a milestone or becoming part of a celebration, it's not a bad day at work. Since taking over the business eight years ago, Rhonda Aldred and her husband Tom have cherished every moment, every customer.

Rhonda Aldred joked, "I guess I've been doing something right because they come in the door and they're like, you know what I want!"

The feeling is mutual. Customer Ginny James told us of The Blossom Shop owner, "She's very helpful, she's always very friendly and we had two arrangements that had to be out of town and she did a marvelous job."

Generations of customers have walked through the door.

"It's nice to hear the stories," Aldred smiled.

She's heard about a first prom corsage, to a man in his 70's reminiscing about his first job and then there are new memories.

"We had a dad come in with his 5-year-old son and let him pick out something for his mom," said Lay.

Neighbors cherish the business so much they're stopping by for a cry or say thank you.

"It was a very difficult decision," Aldred said.

With a heavy heart, Aldred and her husband are moving on to a new home decor business and hoping someone will buy The Blossom Shop and keep the flower power going.

"It's beautiful," Lay said. Lay doesn't just work here she also grew up in the neighborhood and gets choked up when thinking about saying goodbye. "It's wonderful," she said. "It's a good place."

Hard, but heartwarming knowing how much this business has meant. Aldred added, "The hardest thing for me is the fact that it is such a neighborhood shop," she said. "I'm going to miss my neighbors and my friends."

It's why Aldred could have closed before the busiest day of the year, but didn't.

“I thought no, I'm going to have one last hurrah," she smiled.

The Aldreds who only have a couple of weeks left on Douglass Loop are headed to Middletown for their new business venture with other family members. They have been approached by a couple of folks who she says are possibly interested in buying the Blossom Shop and may keep it going.

