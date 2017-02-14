'The Little Mermaid' comes to The Kentucky Center - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

'The Little Mermaid' comes to The Kentucky Center

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
PNC Broadway's The Little Mermaid (Source: Kentuckycenter.org) PNC Broadway's The Little Mermaid (Source: Kentuckycenter.org)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Disney's The Little Mermaid has made it's way to The Kentucky Center. 

PNC's Broadway show of The Little Mermaid runs Feb. 14 through Feb 19. The show is recommended for children four years old and older, according to The Kentucky Center. 

The show runs for approximately two and a half hours. Tickets starts at $32.50 per person. 

Tickets area available at the box office, online, or by phone. If you'd like to purchase tickets by phone, call 502-584-7777 or 800-775-7777. 

The Kentucky Center Box Office is open Monday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Sunday, 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

