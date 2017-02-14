Bellarmine moves up in both national polls

Bellarmine ascends to No. 3/4 in latest polls 2/14/2017 | Men's Basketball LOUISVILLE, Ky.--The Bellarmine University men's basketball team extended its winning streak to nine games last week, and that fact--coupled with losses by some of the nation's top-ranked teams--led the way to the Knights taking over the No. 3 spot in the National Media Poll and the No. 4 position in the NABC Division II Coaches Poll.



Last the week Bellarmine came in at No. 5 and No. 7 respectively, but losses by West Liberty, Hawaii Pacific, and Queens (NC) opened the door to the upwardly movement by the Knights. Northwest Missouri remains the only undefeated team in Division II and holds on the top spot, while Fairmont State reclaims the No. 2 position.



Bellarmine is one of four Midwest Region team ranked in the top 25 in both polls. Southern Indiana comes in at No. 11 (Media) and No. 14 (NABC). Ferris State checks in at No. 15 (Media) and No. 24 (NABC). Kentucky Wesleyan claims the No. 13 spot in the NABC poll this week and ranks 19th in the National Media Poll.



The first regional rankings of the year will be released by the NCAA tomorrow, and it is those rankings that help determine NCAA Tournament seeding. 2016-17 DII Media Poll Sponsored by D2SIDA (Feb. 14) School (1st Place Votes) Rec. Pts. LW 1 Northwest Missouri (13) 23-0 325 1 2 Fairmont State 23-1 309 4 3 Bellarmine 22-3 291 5 4 California Baptist 22-2 285 8 5 West Liberty 22-2 268 3 6 Tarleton State 22-3 233 9 7 Lincoln Memorial 20-4 232 10 8 Queens 22-2 218 2 9 Hawai'i Pacific 22-2 213 7 10 Indiana (PA) 23-2 205 12 11 Southern Indiana 23-2 193 14 12 Arkansas -Monticello 19-2 153 15 13 Alabama-Huntsville 19-5 146 22 14 Fort Lewis 22-3 141 19 15 Ferris State 21-4 123 11 16 San Francisco State 20-3 119 18 17 Barry 19-4 107 6 18 Kutztown 20-2 102 24 19 Kentucky Wesleyan 22-2 95 20 20 Shippensburg 21-2 73 17 21 UT-Permian Basin 19-4 69 13 22 Limestone 20-4 57 23 23 MSU-Moorhead 22-4 56 RV 24 LeMoyne 18-5 46 RV 25 Valdosta State 20-4 35 25 Also receiving Votes: Colorado Mines (17). UC San Diego (16), Western Washington (11), UNC Pembroke (7), St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.) (5), West Texas A&M (5), Saint Rose (4), Quincy (3). NABC/Division II Rankings (Feb. 14, 2017 - Poll #12) Rec. Pts. LW 1. NW Missouri State (16) 23-0 400 1 2. Fairmont State, W.Va. 23-1 374 5 3. Indiana, Pa. 23-2 370 4 4. Bellarmine, Ky. 22-3 341 7 5. California Baptist 22-2 334 8 6. Kutztown, Pa. 20-2 315 9 7. West Liberty, W.Va. 22-2 301 2 8. Hawai'i Pacific 22-2 285 3 9. Tarleton State, Texas 22-3 273 11 10. Queens, N.C. 22-2 248 6 11. Fort Lewis, Colo. 22-3 244 12 12. Shippensburg, Pa. 21-2 226 13 13. Kentucky Wesleyan 22-2 217 14 14. Southern Indiana 23-2 195 15 15. Lincoln Memorial, Tenn. 20-4 158 16 16. Arkansas-Monticello 19-2 142 17 17. San Francisco State, Calif. 20-3 132 21 18. Barry, Fla. 19-4 118 10 19. Alabama-Huntsville 19-5 100 22 20. Western Washington 19-5 84 23 21. MSU Moorhead, Minn. 22-4 78 24 22. Colorado School of Mines 20-4 70 25 23. Wheeling Jesuit, W.Va. 19-5 37 18 24. Ferris State, Mich. 21-4 33 20 25. Valdosta State, Ga. 20-4 28 NR Others receiving votes: Findlay (Ohio) 24, UT-Permian Basin (Texas) 23, UC San Diego 14, Pfeiffer (N.C.) 10, LeMoyne (N.Y.) 7, Alaska Anchorage 6, St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.) 5, Sonoma State (Calif.) 5, Delta State (Miss.) 1, West Texas A&M 1, Wisconsin-Parkside 1. Dropped out: UT-Permian Basin (19). Records are through games of Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.