Bellarmine moves up in both national polls

Bellarmine ascends to No. 3/4 in latest polls
2/14/2017 | Men's Basketball
LOUISVILLE, Ky.--The Bellarmine University men's basketball team extended its winning streak to nine games last week, and that fact--coupled with losses by some of the nation's top-ranked teams--led the way to the Knights taking over the No. 3 spot in the National Media Poll and the No. 4 position in the NABC Division II Coaches Poll.
Last the week Bellarmine came in at No. 5 and No. 7 respectively, but losses by West Liberty, Hawaii Pacific, and Queens (NC) opened the door to the upwardly movement by the Knights. Northwest Missouri remains the only undefeated team in Division II and holds on the top spot, while Fairmont State reclaims the No. 2 position.
Bellarmine is one of four Midwest Region team ranked in the top 25 in both polls. Southern Indiana comes in at No. 11 (Media) and No. 14 (NABC). Ferris State checks in at No. 15 (Media) and No. 24 (NABC). Kentucky Wesleyan claims the No. 13 spot in the NABC poll this week and ranks 19th in the National Media Poll.
The first regional rankings of the year will be released by the NCAA tomorrow, and it is those rankings that help determine NCAA Tournament seeding.
2016-17 DII Media Poll Sponsored by D2SIDA (Feb. 14)
School (1st Place Votes)
|
Rec.
|
Pts.
|
LW
|
1
|
Northwest Missouri (13)
|
23-0
|
325
|
1
|
2
|
Fairmont State
|
23-1
|
309
|
4
|
3
|
Bellarmine
|
22-3
|
291
|
5
|
4
|
California Baptist
|
22-2
|
285
|
8
|
5
|
West Liberty
|
22-2
|
268
|
3
|
6
|
Tarleton State
|
22-3
|
233
|
9
|
7
|
Lincoln Memorial
|
20-4
|
232
|
10
|
8
|
Queens
|
22-2
|
218
|
2
|
9
|
Hawai'i Pacific
|
22-2
|
213
|
7
|
10
|
Indiana (PA)
|
23-2
|
205
|
12
|
11
|
Southern Indiana
|
23-2
|
193
|
14
|
12
|
Arkansas -Monticello
|
19-2
|
153
|
15
|
13
|
Alabama-Huntsville
|
19-5
|
146
|
22
|
14
|
Fort Lewis
|
22-3
|
141
|
19
|
15
|
Ferris State
|
21-4
|
123
|
11
|
16
|
San Francisco State
|
20-3
|
119
|
18
|
17
|
Barry
|
19-4
|
107
|
6
|
18
|
Kutztown
|
20-2
|
102
|
24
|
19
|
Kentucky Wesleyan
|
22-2
|
95
|
20
|
20
|
Shippensburg
|
21-2
|
73
|
17
|
21
|
UT-Permian Basin
|
19-4
|
69
|
13
|
22
|
Limestone
|
20-4
|
57
|
23
|
23
|
MSU-Moorhead
|
22-4
|
56
|
RV
|
24
|
LeMoyne
|
18-5
|
46
|
RV
|
25
|
Valdosta State
|
20-4
|
35
|
25
|
Also receiving Votes: Colorado Mines (17). UC San Diego (16), Western Washington (11), UNC Pembroke (7), St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.) (5), West Texas A&M (5), Saint Rose (4), Quincy (3).
|
NABC/Division II Rankings
|
(Feb. 14, 2017 - Poll #12)
|
|
|
Rec.
|
Pts.
|
LW
|
1.
|
NW Missouri State (16)
|
23-0
|
400
|
1
|
2.
|
Fairmont State, W.Va.
|
23-1
|
374
|
5
|
3.
|
Indiana, Pa.
|
23-2
|
370
|
4
|
4.
|
Bellarmine, Ky.
|
22-3
|
341
|
7
|
5.
|
California Baptist
|
22-2
|
334
|
8
|
6.
|
Kutztown, Pa.
|
20-2
|
315
|
9
|
7.
|
West Liberty, W.Va.
|
22-2
|
301
|
2
|
8.
|
Hawai'i Pacific
|
22-2
|
285
|
3
|
9.
|
Tarleton State, Texas
|
22-3
|
273
|
11
|
10.
|
Queens, N.C.
|
22-2
|
248
|
6
|
11.
|
Fort Lewis, Colo.
|
22-3
|
244
|
12
|
12.
|
Shippensburg, Pa.
|
21-2
|
226
|
13
|
13.
|
Kentucky Wesleyan
|
22-2
|
217
|
14
|
14.
|
Southern Indiana
|
23-2
|
195
|
15
|
15.
|
Lincoln Memorial, Tenn.
|
20-4
|
158
|
16
|
16.
|
Arkansas-Monticello
|
19-2
|
142
|
17
|
17.
|
San Francisco State, Calif.
|
20-3
|
132
|
21
|
18.
|
Barry, Fla.
|
19-4
|
118
|
10
|
19.
|
Alabama-Huntsville
|
19-5
|
100
|
22
|
20.
|
Western Washington
|
19-5
|
84
|
23
|
21.
|
MSU Moorhead, Minn.
|
22-4
|
78
|
24
|
22.
|
Colorado School of Mines
|
20-4
|
70
|
25
|
23.
|
Wheeling Jesuit, W.Va.
|
19-5
|
37
|
18
|
24.
|
Ferris State, Mich.
|
21-4
|
33
|
20
|
25.
|
Valdosta State, Ga.
|
20-4
|
28
|
NR
|
Others receiving votes: Findlay (Ohio) 24, UT-Permian Basin (Texas) 23, UC San Diego 14, Pfeiffer (N.C.) 10, LeMoyne (N.Y.) 7, Alaska Anchorage 6, St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.) 5, Sonoma State (Calif.) 5, Delta State (Miss.) 1, West Texas A&M 1, Wisconsin-Parkside 1.
|
Dropped out: UT-Permian Basin (19).
|
Records are through games of Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.