Bellarmine moves up in both national polls

Bellarmine ascends to No. 3/4 in latest polls

2/14/2017 | Men's Basketball

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--The Bellarmine University men's basketball team extended its winning streak to nine games last week, and that fact--coupled with losses by some of the nation's top-ranked teams--led the way to the Knights taking over the No. 3 spot in the National Media Poll and the No. 4 position in the NABC Division II Coaches Poll.

Last the week Bellarmine came in at No. 5 and No. 7 respectively, but losses by West Liberty, Hawaii Pacific, and Queens (NC) opened the door to the upwardly movement by the Knights. Northwest Missouri remains the only undefeated team in Division II and holds on the top spot, while Fairmont State reclaims the No. 2 position.

Bellarmine is one of four Midwest Region team ranked in the top 25 in both polls. Southern Indiana comes in at No. 11 (Media) and No. 14 (NABC). Ferris State checks in at No. 15 (Media) and No. 24 (NABC). Kentucky Wesleyan claims the No. 13 spot in the NABC poll this week and ranks 19th in the National Media Poll.

The first regional rankings of the year will be released by the NCAA tomorrow, and it is those rankings that help determine NCAA Tournament seeding.

2016-17 DII Media Poll Sponsored by D2SIDA (Feb. 14)

School (1st Place Votes)

Rec.

Pts.

LW

1

Northwest Missouri (13)

23-0

325

1

2

Fairmont State

23-1

309

4

3

Bellarmine

22-3

291

5

4

California Baptist

22-2

285

8

5

West Liberty

22-2

268

3

6

Tarleton State

22-3

233

9

7

Lincoln Memorial

20-4

232

10

8

Queens

22-2

218

2

9

Hawai'i Pacific

22-2

213

7

10

Indiana (PA)

23-2

205

12

11

Southern Indiana

23-2

193

14

12

Arkansas -Monticello

19-2

153

15

13

Alabama-Huntsville

19-5

146

22

14

Fort Lewis

22-3

141

19

15

Ferris State

21-4

123

11

16

San Francisco State

20-3

119

18

17

Barry

19-4

107

6

18

Kutztown

20-2

102

24

19

Kentucky Wesleyan

22-2

95

20

20

Shippensburg

21-2

73

17

21

UT-Permian Basin

19-4

69

13

22

Limestone

20-4

57

23

23

MSU-Moorhead

22-4

56

RV

24

LeMoyne

18-5

46

RV

25

Valdosta State

20-4

35

25

Also receiving Votes: Colorado Mines (17). UC San Diego (16), Western Washington (11), UNC Pembroke (7), St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.) (5), West Texas A&M (5), Saint Rose (4), Quincy (3).

NABC/Division II Rankings

(Feb. 14, 2017 - Poll #12)

Rec.

Pts.

LW

1.

NW Missouri State (16)

23-0

400

1

2.

Fairmont State, W.Va.

23-1

374

5

3.

Indiana, Pa.

23-2

370

4

4.

Bellarmine, Ky.

22-3

341

7

5.

California Baptist

22-2

334

8

6.

Kutztown, Pa.

20-2

315

9

7.

West Liberty, W.Va.

22-2

301

2

8.

Hawai'i Pacific

22-2

285

3

9.

Tarleton State, Texas

22-3

273

11

10.

Queens, N.C.

22-2

248

6

11.

Fort Lewis, Colo.

22-3

244

12

12.

Shippensburg, Pa.

21-2

226

13

13.

Kentucky Wesleyan

22-2

217

14

14.

Southern Indiana

23-2

195

15

15.

Lincoln Memorial, Tenn.

20-4

158

16

16.

Arkansas-Monticello

19-2

142

17

17.

San Francisco State, Calif.

20-3

132

21

18.

Barry, Fla.

19-4

118

10

19.

Alabama-Huntsville

19-5

100

22

20.

Western Washington

19-5

84

23

21.

MSU Moorhead, Minn.

22-4

78

24

22.

Colorado School of Mines

20-4

70

25

23.

Wheeling Jesuit, W.Va.

19-5

37

18

24.

Ferris State, Mich.

21-4

33

20

25.

Valdosta State, Ga.

20-4

28

NR

Others receiving votes: Findlay (Ohio) 24, UT-Permian Basin (Texas) 23, UC San Diego 14, Pfeiffer (N.C.) 10, LeMoyne (N.Y.) 7, Alaska Anchorage 6, St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.) 5, Sonoma State (Calif.) 5, Delta State (Miss.) 1, West Texas A&M 1, Wisconsin-Parkside 1.

Dropped out: UT-Permian Basin (19).

Records are through games of Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

