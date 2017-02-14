UofL interim president optimistic about accreditation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For the first time since taking the role, the University of Louisville's interim president has talked publicly. What Greg Postel talked about was the future of the university's accreditation as the school also responds to a state audit of the schools' foundation.

The audit comes as the University of Louisville Foundation does its own audit, something called for in the state exam.

The key findings included making Foundation documents more transparent to make the operation between UofL and the Foundation less muddy and more independent and for the board to be in control of any money transferred between the two.

In regard to the new board established by lawmakers and potential problems with accreditation, Postel says nothing so far has shown it will hurt UofL's effort to get off of probation.

Read the letter outlining UofL Corrective Action Plan by clicking the highlighted link.

