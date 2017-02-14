PHOTOS: KY woman loves pizza... literally!

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kensi Moore loves pizza. No, really, she LOVES it!

Her passion for the savory pie was the inspiration for a recent project with photographer Sheri Angeles. The two teamed up for an intimate photo shoot to share Kensi's love with the world.

The two grabbed about a dozen pizzas, found a beautiful field in Tennessee and went to work capturing the unique emotion Kensi has when she enjoys her favorite food.

Kensi Moore, 19, is not just a pizza lover. The Campbellsville, Kentucky native is also a well-known musician who goes by the stage name Kenz. She was a contestant on Season 7 of The Voice in 2014.

>> VIDEO: The Voice contestant talks nerves, working with Blake Shelton

Sheri Angeles is a professional wedding photographer for Swanky Fine Art Weddings.

